Why United Airlines Stock Is Trading Higher During Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) were trading sharply higher following the release of its third-quarter earnings report. The company also said it remains on track to achieve long term financial targets from United Next plan.

The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. United Airlines also reported it sees FY22 capacity up roughly 5% versus 2019.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby highlighted the company’s focus on achieving their long-term vision despite complications from the Delta variant and sees the airline company, “solidly on track to achieve the targets we set for 2022.”

United Airlines is the world’s third-largest airline by schedule revenue passenger miles and implements a hub-and-spoke business model which differentiates it from legacy peers by focusing more so on international travel.

At the time of publication, shares of United Airlines were trading 2.23% higher during after hours at $47.25, reversing losses on the day following the -2.01% pullback during market hours.

The stock has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70.