 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scottish Government Picks Axon Evidence To Connect All Public Safety Authorities
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Scottish Government Picks Axon Evidence To Connect All Public Safety Authorities
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) stated that the Scottish Government had selected its digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, as part of their commitment to invest in the development of a Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) for Scotland's public safety authorities. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Axon Evidence is a cloud-based evidence platform that allows agencies and investigators to ingest, store, manage, transfer and share digital evidence across all public safety authorities.
  • This initiative will connect all Scottish justice sector partners and stakeholders, including the police, courts, prosecutors, and defense agents.
  • Scottish Government selected Axon through an open and competitive procurement process.
  • Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $184.74 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXON)

Axon Pockets Order From Air National Guard To Renew TASER Device Program
Puebla Municipal Police Partners With Axon For TASER Device Deployment In Mexico
Axon Enterprise Insider Sold Over $22.12 Million In Company Stock
Six Flags Entertainment Partners With Axon To Implement Body-Worn Cameras
Axon Acquires My90 For Undisclosed Sum
Axon To Provide Body-Worn Cameras To Gujarat State Police In India
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com