Darling Ingredients Launches Quali-Pure Range Of Gelatins
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
  • Darling Ingredients Inc's (NYSE: DARhealth brand Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins for biomedical applications with controlled endotoxin levels.
  • Quali-Pure was specifically designed for various applications, including embolization, wound healing, drug delivery, vaccines, and hemostatics.
  • Quali-Pure is the latest addition to the Rousselot Biomedical portfolio that consists of X-Pure biomedical gelatins, hydrolyzed gelatins, and modified gelatins.
  • Quali-Pure gelatins are available from October 2021, with Quali-Pure hydrolyzed gelatins to be added to the portfolio shortly.
  • Price Action: DAR shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $77.56 on the last check Tuesday.

