 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher after the company highlighted it is 'powering cryptocurrency spending and rewards products' for Coinbase, Fold, Shakepay and Bakkt and is seeing 'rising interest' in new card products in the cryptocurrency category.

"To see such an impressive list of innovators turn to Marqeta to build out new crypto cards and reward programs shows the flexibility of our modern card issuing platform and our unique modern architecture, which can support entirely new card constructs and power their launch at scale," said Randy Kern, Chief Technology Officer at Marqeta.

"This is one of the bleeding edges of innovation in fintech and these new cards are providing even more points of access to and utility for cryptocurrencies. We're excited to see that our platform can help these companies build out full service digital banking capabilities alongside the card itself," Kern stated.

Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. 

Marqeta has a 52-week high of $32.75 and a 52-week low of $19.78.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MQ)

Marqeta To Power Crypto Spend, Reward Products For Coinbase, Fold, Shakepay, Bakkt
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Top 10 IPOs In Q2 2021: AppLovin And UiPath Lead Way, While Offering Numbers Drop
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com