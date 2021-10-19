Comcast Forays Streaming Arena With Smart TV Launch
- Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) collaborated with the Chinese manufacturer Hisense Home Appliances to launch XClass TV, intensifying rivalry with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- The new TV prices are $298 for a 43-inch model and $348 for a 50-inch.
- The sets go on sale this week in select Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores.
- Smart TVs have become famous for making it easier to watch services like Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Bloomberg reports. Roku and Amazon sell streaming devices that connect to TV sets.
- The smart TV marks the cable provider's first product offer directly to consumers beyond its territories, including Philadelphia, Houston, and Chicago, inviting competition with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO).
- The report added that Smart TVs could drive Comcast's advertising business with greater visibility into people's viewing habits. It could also provide a distribution boost to the company's streaming service, Peacock.
- When customers buy an XClass TV, they get Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month, free for a year.
- Price Action: CMCSA shares closed higher by 1.92% at $54.24 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.