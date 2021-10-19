 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Lots Teams With DailyPay To Ramp Up Hiring Campaign
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Big Lots Teams With DailyPay To Ramp Up Hiring Campaign
  • Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) has partnered with DailyPay, a financial services company, to offer its 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income.
  • DailyPay is a technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn without waiting for a traditional payday.
  • This new program comes in time for the holiday season when Big Lots expects to onboard 15,000 employees to accommodate "BIGionaire" shoppers during its biggest season.
  • "We offer an outstanding program of perks including a 30% store discount plus additional discounts on cell services, tickets, computers, and more," said CEO Bruce Thorn.
  • Big Lots is holding national hiring events weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays at all its 1,421 stores.
  • Price Action: BIG shares are trading higher by 1.26% at $46.56 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIG)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
10 Stocks To Consider For The First Day Of Fall
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com