Big Lots Teams With DailyPay To Ramp Up Hiring Campaign
- Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) has partnered with DailyPay, a financial services company, to offer its 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income.
- DailyPay is a technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn without waiting for a traditional payday.
- This new program comes in time for the holiday season when Big Lots expects to onboard 15,000 employees to accommodate "BIGionaire" shoppers during its biggest season.
- "We offer an outstanding program of perks including a 30% store discount plus additional discounts on cell services, tickets, computers, and more," said CEO Bruce Thorn.
- Big Lots is holding national hiring events weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays at all its 1,421 stores.
- Price Action: BIG shares are trading higher by 1.26% at $46.56 on the last check Tuesday.
