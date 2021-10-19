 Skip to main content

Snap Unveils AR Studio
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAPlaunched a new global creative studio for Arcadia branded augmented reality. 
  • Arcadia, powered by the team of world-class experts that pioneered mobile AR advertising at Snap, will develop new technology and deliver the most innovative, impactful, and effective AR experiences to brand and agency partners. 
  • The studio will partner with brands, agencies, and creators to elevate AR possibilities. 
  • At launch, Arcadia has secured partnerships with global marketers, including P&G Beauty, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), WWE, and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK).
  • With the launch of Arcadia, Snap is investing in an AR ecosystem backed by partners, creators, and tools. 
  • The creative studio will function as a division of Snap.
  • Price Action: SNAP shares closed higher by 0.83% at $76.43 on Tuesday.

