Walmart's Moosejaw Opens Retail Store In Arkansas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) owned Moosejaw, a retailer specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, will open its first physical store in Arkansas on October 21.
  • The Bentonville location is 6,000 square feet, making it the second-largest Moosejaw store in the U.S.
  • The store will be Moosejaw's twelfth physical location in the U.S.
  • Moosejaw was acquired by Walmart in 2017 and carries top outdoor brands like Rocky Mountain and Burton for bike and snow enthusiasts, apparel, and footwear labels such as The North Face, Prana, Columbia, and Keen.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $143.96 on the last check Tuesday.

