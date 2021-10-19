 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GlobalFoundries Commands $25B Valuation For US IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
GlobalFoundries Commands $25B Valuation For US IPO
  • Mubadala Investment-backed GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) chipmaker has set a price range of $42 - $47 a share, implying a valuation of ~$25 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
  • GlobalFoundries can raise maximum offering proceeds of ~$2.6 billion, according to a Reuters report.
  • GlobalFoundries aims to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GFS."
  • Mubadala, which is selling 22 million shares in the IPO, will retain an 89.4% stake in GlobalFoundries and control 89.4% of the voting power following the listing and the private placement.
  • GlobalFoundries sees Q3 revenue at $1.7 billion, at the higher end of expectations, implying a 56% jump year-on-year.
  • GlobalFoundries' revenue declined since 2018, but the growth rebounded over the past 12 months over surging demand for chips.
  • Mubadala acquired Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) manufacturing facilities in 2009 and later merged it with Singapore's Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd to form GlobalFoundries.
  • Related Content: Intel Said To Be Considering Buying GlobalFoundries In $30B Deal

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GFS)

GlobalFoundries Files For US IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com