Why Penn National Gaming Shares Are Rising
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $95 price target.
Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has increased approximately 8% from the $74 level to the $80 level.
Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest.
Penn National Gaming's stock was trading about 3.9% higher at $80.32 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $142 and a 52-week low of $52.09.
Latest Ratings for PENN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Berenberg
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Initiation Analyst Ratings