Why Penn National Gaming Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $95 price target.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has increased approximately 8% from the $74 level to the $80 level.

Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest.

Penn National Gaming's stock was trading about 3.9% higher at $80.32 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $142 and a 52-week low of $52.09.

Latest Ratings for PENN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2021Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Initiation Analyst Ratings

