 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company confirmed plans to develop an in-house processor that would be used to power its cloud computing business.

Alibaba’s in-house semiconductor unit is developing its first custom-designed server processor which is expected to positively impact the company's cloud business by leveraging performance and energy efficiency. 

According to reports, the new chip has been under development since 2019.

Alibaba is expected to launch the chip during its Apsara Conference, which kicked off today and will take place through Oct. 22.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company. The company operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as high as $319.32 and as low as $138.43 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.06% at $173.59 at time of publication.

Photo: Charles Chan from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings Reports
Niu Technologies Appoints Fion Zhou As Finance Chief
Alibaba Confirms It's Developing In-House Advanced Chips To Boost Cloud Computing Business
Alibaba Charts Recovery, Leading Hang Seng Higher — Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Continue To Strike Gains On EV-Sales Optimism
Alibaba To Unveil In-House Server Chip In A Bid To Strengthen Cloud Business: Report
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BABA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Events

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com