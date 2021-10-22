9 Corporate Logo Designs With Hidden Messages

A corporation’s logo can be an extremely important part of its brand and have a major impact on how that company is perceived. First impressions are priceless, and a logo is often the first thing a potential customer or investor sees when researching a company.

@TrungTPhan, a business and fintech writer for The Hustle, recently went down a rabbit hole looking into corporate logos that have hidden meanings, creating a viral thread of posts with his coolest findings.

Here are nine logos with elements you may have missed at first glance.

1. In the logo of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google, the “l” is the only letter that is not a primary color. The logo designer said the company decided to break the pattern of primary color letters to suggest Google doesn’t follow the rules.

2. The logo for popular PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) chip brand Tostitos features a bowl of salsa as the dot of the letter “i” in its logo, with two people on either side of it (the letter “t”) dipping a chip into the bowl.

3. Every letter of the word “Toyota” can be found hidden in the Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) logo.

4. The arrow in the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) logo points from the letter “a” to the letter “z,” suggesting Amazon sells “everything from A to Z.”

5. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NYSE: MDLZ) subsidiary Toblerone was founded in Bern, Switzerland, which is known for its population of bears. That’s why the company hid a bear in its mountain-shaped logo.

6. The Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) logo includes digital signals. Those signals are also shaped like the Golden Gate Bridge, a nod to Cisco’s home city of San Francisco.

7. Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) has a secret Hershey’s Kiss between the “K” and the “I” in its Kisses logo.

8. The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) “T” logo represents a single rotor in an electric vehicle motor.

9. Finally, delivery giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) hid an arrow between the “E” and the “x”in its logo to symbolize that its drivers (and your parcels) are on the move.

Photo: Tesla logo courtesy of Tesla Inc.