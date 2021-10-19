Bally's, PepsiCo Ink Long-Term Beverage Partnership
- PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) entered a partnership, becoming the official beverage provider at Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALY) casinos and resorts nationwide. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- The partnership will bring PepsiCo's beverages portfolio, including carbonated soft drinks, teas, energy drinks, bottled and sparkling waters, and coffee-based beverages, to more than 14 Bally's properties across 10 states.
- PepsiCo now has exclusive pouring rights in Bally's restaurants, food courts, giftshops, convenience stores, and vending machines across the company's properties.
- PepsiCo products will be available in the participating Bally's locations by the end of October 2021.
- Price Action: BALY shares are trading lower by 1.58% at $50.35, while PEP is up 0.30% at $158.57 on the last check Tuesday.
