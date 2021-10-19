 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 8.88
  2. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 4.7
  3. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) - P/E: 8.23
  4. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 9.73
  5. Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 4.57

HP's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.0, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.93. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.66%, which has increased by 0.26% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Himax Technologies's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.62, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has increased by 0.97% from 1.23% in the previous quarter.

SunPower's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.05. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Optical Cable has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 88.89% compared to Q2, which was 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (WYY + HPQ)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Here's Why Lenovo Stock Crashed In Hong Kong Today
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
WidePoint Acquires IT Authorities For Undisclosed Terms
How Bad Are WidePoint's Earnings? | Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com