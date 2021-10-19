5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 8.88 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 4.7 Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) - P/E: 8.23 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 9.73 Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 4.57

HP's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.0, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.93. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.66%, which has increased by 0.26% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Himax Technologies's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.62, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has increased by 0.97% from 1.23% in the previous quarter.

SunPower's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.05. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Optical Cable has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 88.89% compared to Q2, which was 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.