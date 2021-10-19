Venus Concept's Pain Management Device Scores FDA Nod
- The FDA has given 510(k) clearance to Venus Concept Inc's (NASDAQ: VERO) Venus Freedom device for pain management.
- Venus Freedom is a noninvasive, non-ablative device with three applicators to deliver non-thermal radiofrequency energy combined with massage and magnetic field pulses.
- It is intended for minor muscle aches & pain, relief of muscle spasms, and temporary improvement of local blood circulation.
- The Company will commence a limited launch of Venus Freedom in the U.S. during Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: VERO shares are up 2.50% at $2.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
