Google Goes Aggressive To Win Smartphone Market From Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has asked suppliers to produce over 7 million of its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones, double its entire phone shipments year-on-year, Nikkei Asia reports.
- The move marks Google's attempts to grab market share from Huawei Technologies and ride a post-pandemic recovery in demand.
- Google aims explicitly to win market share from the top three smartphone makers, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), and Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) (OTC: XIACF). They have gained at Huawei's expense.
- Google also asked suppliers to build over 5 million of its budget Pixel 5A phones showcased this spring. Its total smartphone shipments last year came to just 3.7 million, IDC said.
- Google is working on a new generation of the Pixelbook notebook computer that runs on Google's ChromeOS.
- The Pixel 6 will remain in China after the pandemic disrupted Google's plans to move to northern Vietnam.
- Google told suppliers that its position as the only U.S. maker of Android smartphones would help it boost business at home, in Europe, and Japan.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.54% at $2,874 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
