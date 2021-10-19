Rush Street To Launch PlaySugarHouse Online Sportsbook In Connecticut
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) announced the statewide launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook in Connecticut on October 19, 2021.
- The official sportsbook of the Connecticut Lottery will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop, and laptop computers for unlimited players aged 21 and older.
- The PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook features betting options on professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, money lines, props, futures, and same game parlays.
- In addition to betting from home computers and mobile devices, Connecticut players can place bets in-person at one of 15 accessible PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks across the state, including 10 Sportech Venues locations.
- Price Action: RSI shares closed higher by 2.62% at $19.94 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.