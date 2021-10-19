Niu Technologies Appoints Fion Zhou As Finance Chief
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has appointed Fion Zhou as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective November 15, 2021.
- Recently, Hardy Peng Zhang had resigned as the company's CFO due to personal reasons, effective September 30, 2021.
- Fion had previously served as the CFO of Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) and as a finance director of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA).
- She holds a bachelor's degree in Financial Management from the University of International Business and Economics in 2006 and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris in 2016.
- Zhou is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.
- Price Action: NIU shares closed higher by 2.10% at $24.78 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management