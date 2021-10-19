Squid Game, Little Red Riding Hood, Trixie And Timmy Turner And More: Top Costumes You Can Expect To See Around This Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, it's no surprise that costumes from popular TV shows and movies are the current season’s trends.

Halloween costumes were traditionally based on supernatural and folkloric beings, but costumes based on characters from movies, television shows and literature are also increasingly popular.

Top Trending Halloween Costumes: “Squid Game” is the top-searched Halloween costume in the U.S. over the past week, according to Google Trends. The South Korean survival drama television series is currently streaming on Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Gorilla, singer Britney Spears as well as Marvel Comics characters Carnage and Venom are the other top costumes that people have been searching for in the U.S. during the past week.

Top Trending Baby Costumes: The top trending costume for babies over the past week is “Squid Game,” followed by fairy tale character Little Red Riding Hood, Spider, fictional character Peter Pan, and characters from the television series Addams Family.

Trending Couples' Costumes: Characters from the Nickelodeon animated series “The Fairly Odd Parents” have featured in the most searched costumes for couples in the U.S. over the past week.

Trixie and Timmy Turner as well as Cosmo and Wanda are in the first and fifth positions respectively among the top trending couples’ costumes.

Criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde, Halloween-obsessed child characters Skid and Pump, and comedy film characters Mr. and Mrs. Smith are trending in the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

