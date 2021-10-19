 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.6M In Tesla, Continuing Profit-Booking From September
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 12:35am   Comments
Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.6M In Tesla, Continuing Profit-Booking From September

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold 2,977 shares — estimated to be worth $2.59 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday as shares of the company continued to soar higher after the electric vehicle’s record third-quarter deliveries.

Tesla shares closed 3.21% higher at $870.11 on Monday. 

The stock has risen 12.2% so far this month and is up 19.2% year-to-date.

The popular asset management firm has been booking profit in the stock since early September when shares of the Elon Musk-led company began an upward march. 

Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $770 million worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September.

Tesla remains Ark Invest's biggest bet across ETFs despite the latest sales.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

Ark Invest deployed the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) to sell the shares in Tesla. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) also own shares in Tesla. 

Wood’s firm holds large bets in Tesla, which it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025.

Each of the three ETFs count Tesla as their largest exposure and held a total of 3.42 million shares — worth $2.88 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Monday’s trade.

While Tesla’s weight in ARKQ is over 11%, it has slipped just below 10% in both ARKK and ARKW. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Continues To Trim Tesla Stake, Selling Another $66M Worth Of Shares

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday:

  • Sold 4,023 shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)
  • Sold 19,752 shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie WoodNews Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

