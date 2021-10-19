Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.6M In Tesla, Continuing Profit-Booking From September

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold 2,977 shares — estimated to be worth $2.59 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday as shares of the company continued to soar higher after the electric vehicle’s record third-quarter deliveries.

Tesla shares closed 3.21% higher at $870.11 on Monday.

The stock has risen 12.2% so far this month and is up 19.2% year-to-date.

The popular asset management firm has been booking profit in the stock since early September when shares of the Elon Musk-led company began an upward march.

Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $770 million worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September.

Tesla remains Ark Invest's biggest bet across ETFs despite the latest sales.

Ark Invest deployed the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) to sell the shares in Tesla. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) also own shares in Tesla.

Wood’s firm holds large bets in Tesla, which it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025.

Each of the three ETFs count Tesla as their largest exposure and held a total of 3.42 million shares — worth $2.88 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Monday’s trade.

While Tesla’s weight in ARKQ is over 11%, it has slipped just below 10% in both ARKK and ARKW.

