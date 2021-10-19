Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Backs UP.Partners' $230M Fund For Mobility Startups

UP.Partners said on Monday Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood is among a group of investors that have contributed to its $230 million early-stage fund that would focus on mobility startups.

What Happened: The Santa Monica, California-based venture capital fund also named Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK), Woven Capital, a venture capital arm of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TKM) subsidiary Woven Planet as investors.

Wood, who leads the popular money managing firm Ark Investment Management, has put in money on the venture capital fund in a personal capacity. UP.Partners did not disclose the amount of Wood's investment.

The fund would focus on emerging technologies and mobility solutions that are cleaner, faster, safer and come at a lower cost. These could include package delivery drones, electric vertical aircraft for urban air mobility, software for precise positioning, hydrogen-powered airliners, sustainable aviation fuel, ultra-low-cost Lidar sensors, micro-mobility scooters and e-bikes, and more, UP.Partners said in a statement.

Why It Matters: The Ark Invest CEO has been focused on emerging and disruptive technologies and some of her company’s exchange-traded funds go after newly listed companies with growth potential. These companies are spread across sectors from transportation, pharma, digital payments, social media, cryptocurrency to blockchain technology.

