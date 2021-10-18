New Jersey Breaks Sports Betting Record With $1B In September: Stocks To Watch

The state of New Jersey set a new sports betting record in the month of September with $1.01 billion placed in wagers. The record came with the return of the NFL and College Football games.

What Happened: New Jersey is the first state to hit the $1 billion mark, according to PlayNJ. Legalized in the state in 2018, the September betting handle was $184 million, $445 million and $748 million in the previous three Septembers, respectively, according to Joe Pompliano.

Online gaming revenue hit a record $453.6 million in the state for the month of September.

The previous sports betting monthly record was $996.3 million set by New Jersey in December 2020.

“The state’s gaming industry has seemingly run out of ways to surprise, but sportsbooks reaching $1 billion in the monthly handle is a reminder that there is no gaming market in the U.S. that is playing on New Jersey’s level,” PlayUSA.com analyst Eric Ramsey said.

Football wagers represented $400.8 million of the total, followed by baseball with $185.2 million in the betting handle.

The state saw 90.8% of the sports betting handle come online totaling $981.4 million, the second-highest state total all-time.

Annual records for New Jersey have already been set with $7.1 billion in wagers placed through the first nine months of the year. PlayNJ sees a potential $10 billion in wagers for 2021 in New Jersey thanks to NBA, MLB Playoffs and College Basketball still to come.

Related Link: Michigan September Online Sports Betting Heats Up: DraftKings Passes $100M, Do Profits Matter?

The Winners and Losers: Gross gaming revenue for the sportsbook operators in New Jersey was $82.4 million, up 82.9% year-over-year and just shy of all-time monthly highs of $82.6 million set in January.

The leader in gross gaming revenue in the state was the combination of Meadowlands, FanDuel, PointsBet and SuperBook with $36.6 million. Flutter Entertainment - ADR's (OTC: PDYPY) FanDuel brand continues to place first or second in many of the legalized states.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) partnered brand FoxBet were second in the state with $13.2 million in revenue.

BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NASDAQ: MGM) and Entain, was third in New Jersey with $10.8 million in revenue.

Barstool Sportsbook from Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) was fourth with $4.1 million in gross gaming revenue for September.

BetMGM led the way in the online casino market with $38.2 million in revenue for September.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG) was second with $31.1 million in revenue and became the first company to pass $1 billion in state lifetime revenue for the online casino segment.

Photo: Mostafa Meraji via Unsplash

