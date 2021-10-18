 Skip to main content

Upcoming Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Investor Conference - What You Need to Know

Ajit Singh  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 18, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Photo by Frédéric Paulussen on Unsplash

The next Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by OTC Markets Group is almost here. The Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Investor Conference will be running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, Wednesday, October 20, and Thursday, October 21. It will feature an action-packed three-day discussion on one of the hottest topics globally – the supply/demand imbalance in various metals and minerals such as Uranium, Gold, Cobalt, Silver etc. and how to invest in them globally. 

For any traders interested in knowing about how Uranium and Precious Metals affect various industries such as the medical technology, industrial and defense industries among others, the event looks to be an opportunity to hear from a large group of CEOs and executives of key players operating across the globe.

The three-day marathon event is free for anyone and is easy to access through the Virtual Investor Conferences portal by registering using an email.

Synopsis of the conference:

The conference features live presentations and speakers who will address worldwide Uranium, strategic and precious metals investment opportunities.

The October 19th agenda focuses on companies representing Uranium exploration and the ongoing supply/demand imbalances in various industries that heavily use these commodities including medical technology, industrial, alternative energy and hi-tech. Presenting companies include BOSS Energy (OTCQB: BQSSF), Elevate Uranium (PINK: ELVUF), Lotus Resources (OTCQB: LTSRF), Bannerman Energy (OTCQB: BNNLF), Blue Sky Uranium Corp (OTCQB: BKUCF), Global Atomic (OTCQX: GLATF), and more.

The October 20th and October 21st agenda includes a roster of strategic and precious metals companies that are in the exploration of various rare earth, technology and precious metals and minerals across the globe.

International Virtual Investor Conference Highlight Agenda:

Here is the list of the presentations from various senior management. Check out the conference page for a complete list and schedule updates. All presentations will be recorded and available on-demand to attendees.

Tuesday, October 19th:

9:30 AM ET

Keynote Presentation

Guy Keller, Commodities Analyst at Tribeca Investment Partners
Moderated by David Batista, Senior Managing Director at Viriathus

10:00 AM ET

Boss Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: BQSSF | ASX: BOE
Duncan Craib, Managing Director & CEO

10:30 AM ET

Elevate Uranium Ltd.

PINK: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Murray Hill, Managing Director & CEO

11:00 AM ET

Lotus Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
Keith Bowes, Managing Director

11:30 AM ET

Bannerman Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
Brandon Munro, CEO

12:00 PM ET

Consolidated Uranium Inc.

OTCQB: CURUF | TSX-V: CUR

Philip Williams, President & CEO

12:30 PM ET

UEX Corp.

OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX
Roger Lemaitre, President, CEO & Director
Chris Hamel, VP Exploration 

1:00 PM ET

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX-V: BSK
Niko Cacos, CEO
Guillermo Pensado, VP of Exploration

1:30 PM ET

Peninsula Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
Wayne Heili, Managing Director & CEO

2:00 PM ET

Global Atomic Corp.

OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President & CEO

2:30 PM ET

Baselode Energy Corp.

OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND
James Sykes, CEO & President

3:00 PM ET

enCore Energy Corp.

OTCQB: ENCUF | TSX-V: EU
William Sheriff, Executive Chairman

3:30 PM ET

Paladin Energy Ltd.

OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
Ian Purdy, CEO

Wednesday, October 20th

9:30 AM ET

Adriatic Metals plc

OTCQX: ADMLF | ASX: AUD | LSE: ADT1
Speaker Information to Come

10:00 AM ET

Heliostar Metals Ltd.

OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR
Charles Funk, CEO & Director

10:30 AM ET

Steppe Gold Ltd.

OTCQX: STPGF | TSX: STGO
Speaker Information to Come

11:00 AM ET

Newcore Gold Ltd.

OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
Luke Alexander, President, CEO & Director

11:30 AM ET

Giga Metals Corp.

OTCQX: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA
Mark Jarvis, CEO & Director

12:00 PM ET

Barksdale Resources Corp.

OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO
Rick Trotman, President & CEO

12:30 PM ET

Liberty Gold Corp.

OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD
Cal Everett, President & CEO

1:00 PM ET

TriStar Gold, Inc.

OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG
Nick Appleyard, President, CEO & Director

1:30 PM ET

Nevgold Corp.

OTCQB: NAUFF | TSX-V: NAU
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO, Director

2:00 PM ET

Adyton Resources Corp.

OTCQB: ADYRF | TSX-V: ADY
Frank Terranova, Executive Chairman

2:30 PM ET

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX
Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO

3:00 PM ET

First Mining Gold Corp.

OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
Dan Wilton, CEO & Director

3:30 PM ET

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE
Chad Williams, Executive Chairman
Jean Francois Metail, President

4:00 PM ET

Pampa Metals Corp.

OTCQX: PMMCF | CSE: PM
Yannis Tsitos, Director

Thursday, October 21st

9:30 AM ET

Blackstone Minerals Ltd.

OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX
Scott Williamson, Managing Director

10:00 AM ET

Frontier Lithium Inc.

OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
Trevor R. Walker, President & CEO

10:30 AM ET

Tinka Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK
Dr. Graham Carman, CEO

11:00 AM ET

Bear Creek Mining Corp.

OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM
Tony Hawkshaw, President & CEO

11:30 AM ET

C2C Gold Corp.

OTCQB: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC
Janet Lee Sheriff, Executive Chair

12:00 PM ET

Salazar Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL
Merlin Marr-Johnson, Executive Vice President

12:30 PM ET

Troilus Gold Corp.

OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
Justin Reid, CEO & Director

1:00 PM ET

Cypress Development Corp.

OTCQB: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
Dr. Bill Willoughby, President & CEO

1:30 PM ET

Galantas Gold Corp.

OTCQX GALKF | TSX-V: GAL
Mario Stifano, CEO & Director

2:00 PM ET

Nova Royalty Corp.

OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR
Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO

2:30 PM ET

O3 Mining Inc.

OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX.V: OIII
Jose Vizquerra, President, CEO & Director

3:00 PM ET

White Gold Corp.

OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO
Speaker Information to Come

3:30 PM ET

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
Keyvan Salehi, President & CEO

4:00 PM ET

Labrador Gold Corp.

OTCQX: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB
Roger Moss, President & Director

Register for your spot at the October 19th- 21st Virtual Investor Conference here.

