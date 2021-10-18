Upcoming Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Investor Conference - What You Need to Know
The next Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by OTC Markets Group is almost here. The Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Investor Conference will be running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, Wednesday, October 20, and Thursday, October 21. It will feature an action-packed three-day discussion on one of the hottest topics globally – the supply/demand imbalance in various metals and minerals such as Uranium, Gold, Cobalt, Silver etc. and how to invest in them globally.
For any traders interested in knowing about how Uranium and Precious Metals affect various industries such as the medical technology, industrial and defense industries among others, the event looks to be an opportunity to hear from a large group of CEOs and executives of key players operating across the globe.
The three-day marathon event is free for anyone and is easy to access through the Virtual Investor Conferences portal by registering using an email.
Synopsis of the conference:
The conference features live presentations and speakers who will address worldwide Uranium, strategic and precious metals investment opportunities.
The October 19th agenda focuses on companies representing Uranium exploration and the ongoing supply/demand imbalances in various industries that heavily use these commodities including medical technology, industrial, alternative energy and hi-tech. Presenting companies include BOSS Energy (OTCQB: BQSSF), Elevate Uranium (PINK: ELVUF), Lotus Resources (OTCQB: LTSRF), Bannerman Energy (OTCQB: BNNLF), Blue Sky Uranium Corp (OTCQB: BKUCF), Global Atomic (OTCQX: GLATF), and more.
The October 20th and October 21st agenda includes a roster of strategic and precious metals companies that are in the exploration of various rare earth, technology and precious metals and minerals across the globe.
International Virtual Investor Conference Highlight Agenda:
Here is the list of the presentations from various senior management. Check out the conference page for a complete list and schedule updates. All presentations will be recorded and available on-demand to attendees.
Tuesday, October 19th:
9:30 AM ET
Guy Keller, Commodities Analyst at Tribeca Investment Partners
Moderated by David Batista, Senior Managing Director at Viriathus
10:00 AM ET
OTCQB: BQSSF | ASX: BOE
Duncan Craib, Managing Director & CEO
10:30 AM ET
PINK: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Murray Hill, Managing Director & CEO
11:00 AM ET
OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
Keith Bowes, Managing Director
11:30 AM ET
OTCQB: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
Brandon Munro, CEO
12:00 PM ET
OTCQB: CURUF | TSX-V: CUR
Philip Williams, President & CEO
12:30 PM ET
OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX
Roger Lemaitre, President, CEO & Director
Chris Hamel, VP Exploration
1:00 PM ET
OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX-V: BSK
Niko Cacos, CEO
Guillermo Pensado, VP of Exploration
1:30 PM ET
OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
Wayne Heili, Managing Director & CEO
2:00 PM ET
OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President & CEO
2:30 PM ET
OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND
James Sykes, CEO & President
3:00 PM ET
OTCQB: ENCUF | TSX-V: EU
William Sheriff, Executive Chairman
3:30 PM ET
OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
Ian Purdy, CEO
Wednesday, October 20th
9:30 AM ET
OTCQX: ADMLF | ASX: AUD | LSE: ADT1
Speaker Information to Come
10:00 AM ET
OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR
Charles Funk, CEO & Director
10:30 AM ET
OTCQX: STPGF | TSX: STGO
Speaker Information to Come
11:00 AM ET
OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
Luke Alexander, President, CEO & Director
11:30 AM ET
OTCQX: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA
Mark Jarvis, CEO & Director
12:00 PM ET
OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO
Rick Trotman, President & CEO
12:30 PM ET
OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD
Cal Everett, President & CEO
1:00 PM ET
OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG
Nick Appleyard, President, CEO & Director
1:30 PM ET
OTCQB: NAUFF | TSX-V: NAU
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO, Director
2:00 PM ET
OTCQB: ADYRF | TSX-V: ADY
Frank Terranova, Executive Chairman
2:30 PM ET
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX
Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO
3:00 PM ET
OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
Dan Wilton, CEO & Director
3:30 PM ET
OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE
Chad Williams, Executive Chairman
Jean Francois Metail, President
4:00 PM ET
OTCQX: PMMCF | CSE: PM
Yannis Tsitos, Director
Thursday, October 21st
9:30 AM ET
OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX
Scott Williamson, Managing Director
10:00 AM ET
OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
Trevor R. Walker, President & CEO
10:30 AM ET
OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK
Dr. Graham Carman, CEO
11:00 AM ET
OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM
Tony Hawkshaw, President & CEO
11:30 AM ET
OTCQB: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC
Janet Lee Sheriff, Executive Chair
12:00 PM ET
OTCQX: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL
Merlin Marr-Johnson, Executive Vice President
12:30 PM ET
OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
Justin Reid, CEO & Director
1:00 PM ET
OTCQB: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
Dr. Bill Willoughby, President & CEO
1:30 PM ET
OTCQX GALKF | TSX-V: GAL
Mario Stifano, CEO & Director
2:00 PM ET
OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR
Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO
2:30 PM ET
OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX.V: OIII
Jose Vizquerra, President, CEO & Director
3:00 PM ET
OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO
Speaker Information to Come
3:30 PM ET
OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
Keyvan Salehi, President & CEO
4:00 PM ET
OTCQX: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB
Roger Moss, President & Director
Register for your spot at the October 19th- 21st Virtual Investor Conference here.
