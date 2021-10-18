 Skip to main content

KAR Auction Services Expands Partnership With Black Book
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
  • KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) has announced an expanded partnership with Black Book, a technology data company, to help franchise and independent car dealers, OEMs, and third-party providers deliver a faster, easier, and more digital experience to their retail consumers.
  • By integrating Black Book's VIN decoding and pricing algorithms with KAR's digital capabilities, industry-related companies will be able to deliver instant, VIN-specific guaranteed trade-in values to consumers through their own website or mobile app.
  • The relationship will also leverage KAR's digital dealer-to-dealer marketplace, BacklotCars, to help dealers wholesale any unwanted trade-in inventory that results from those retail sales.
  • Price Action: KAR shares are trading lower by 2.39% at $15.33 on the last check Monday.

