Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading higher as investors anticipate earnings reports from major companies this week.

Major companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are reporting third-quarter earnings results this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

AMD's stock was trading about 3.9% higher at $116.46 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

