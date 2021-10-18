 Skip to main content

Disney Defers Release Of Popular Marvel Franchises And More: Variety
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 4:09pm   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has reshuffled the release dates of famous Marvel and other franchises, Variety reports.
  • The scheduling overhaul relates to the production and not box office returns, Disney defended. 
  • Marvel's tangled, interconnected universe spans dozens of films and several new television series, remaining vulnerable to any production delay.
  • Disney postponed the release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" from March 25 to May 6, "Thor: Love and Thunder," May 6 to July 8, and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," from July 8 to November 11.
  • Disney postponed the "Black Panther" sequel to November and deferred "The Marvels" to early 2023. It bumped the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" from February 17 to July 28, 2023.
  • The fifth "Indiana Jones" installment is preponed to June 30, 2023, instead of July 29, 2022, while the next "Black Panther" is still filming in Atlanta. 
  • The movies on schedule for 2021 will play exclusively in theaters for 45 days before moving to digital platforms. 
  • Disney learned its lesson from the release of "Black Widow," "101 Dalmatians," prequel "Cruella," and "Raya and the Last Dragon" on Disney Plus on the same day as their respective theatrical premieres.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock to Equal Weight From Over Weight, considering it to be fair-priced.
  • Related Content: Why Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney
  • Price Action: DIS shares closed lower by 3.01% at $171.14 on Monday.

