XPO Logistics Opens State-Of-The-Art LTL Hub In Chicago Area
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) has opened a less-than-truckload (LTL) service center in Chicago Heights. The 150,000 square-foot site includes 264 dock doors to support high volumes and ongoing growth.
- The new facility includes a job base of over 200 employees, including professional drivers, dockworkers, shop technicians, supervisors, and customer sales representatives.
- The company uses proprietary technology to optimize routing, load-building, and productivity, supporting more than 12,000 professional XPO drivers in moving over 18 billion pounds of freight per year.
- "This strategic hub will have a positive impact on customer service throughout our LTL network, as well as the Illinois economy," said Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, XPO Logistics.
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher 1.44% at $81.36 on the last check Monday.
