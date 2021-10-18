 Skip to main content

XPO Logistics Opens State-Of-The-Art LTL Hub In Chicago Area
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
  • XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) has opened a less-than-truckload (LTL) service center in Chicago Heights. The 150,000 square-foot site includes 264 dock doors to support high volumes and ongoing growth.
  • The new facility includes a job base of over 200 employees, including professional drivers, dockworkers, shop technicians, supervisors, and customer sales representatives.
  • The company uses proprietary technology to optimize routing, load-building, and productivity, supporting more than 12,000 professional XPO drivers in moving over 18 billion pounds of freight per year.
  • "This strategic hub will have a positive impact on customer service throughout our LTL network, as well as the Illinois economy," said Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, XPO Logistics.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher 1.44% at $81.36 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

