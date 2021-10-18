34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares jumped 34.6% to $37.75 after the company reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 23.2% to $1.1008 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 20.5% to $19.24. Peabody said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $670 million to $690 million.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) shares climbed 19.8% to $16.93 after declining around 19% on Friday.
- Evolving Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) gained 19.2% to $2.67 after the company announced it will sell its activation and marketing businesses to PartnerOne Capital for $40 million.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) surged 18.2% to $16.88.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 17.3% to $2.5109. Benzinga recently highlighted stock as a top 5 short squeeze candidate.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 15.2% to $56.97.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares rose 14.3% to $1.60. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 14.2% to $8.44.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) gained 13.6% to $9.16.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) surged 13.2% to $6.69.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) gained 12.5% to $35.72. Barclays maintained DoubleVerify with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $42 to $37.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) jumped 11.8% to $62.61.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 11.4% to $0.8468. The company said Executive Edelman Joseph bought 8.42 million shares at average price of $0.58.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 10.8% to $4.30.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) surged 9.3% to $26.28. Jana Partners LLC, an activist investment firm founded by hedge fund executive Barry Rosenstein, has taken a stake in Macy’s and has called on the company’s leadership to spin off its e-commerce operations.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 8.7% to $30.28 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) gained 5.6% to $1.23 after the company announced its RF Engineering & Energy Resource unit received Google's "Android TV Operator Tier" certification for its new IPTV device.
Losers
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares dipped 41.7% to $13.25. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics’ marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 21.9% to $6.04 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the Biologics License Application for narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) tumbled 19% to $4.1250 after the company announced the FDA issued a complete response to United Therapeutics regarding the New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dropped 18.8% to $26.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced data from the PHALCON-EE Phase 3 trial evaluating vonoprazan versus lansoprazole for erosive esophagitis (EE).
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) dipped 18% to $3.2600.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) declined 17.8% to $1.8150.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 15.7% to $8.43. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported ongoing FDA review of NDA for FT218 for patients with narcolepsy.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) dropped 15.2% to $21.20. Cullinan Oncology named Nadim Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 14.7% to $29.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals recently highlighted topline results from its tofersen Phase 3 study and its open label extension in SOD1-ALS at the American Neurological Association Meeting.
- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) dipped 14.5% to $9.34. Goldman Sachs downgraded Latch from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $10.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 9.7% to $85.54. After buying more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, Zillow Group has announced that it will make no further purchases for the rest of the year, according to a report from Bloomberg.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) tumbled 9.1% to $10.86.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 8.5% to $3.1921.
- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) dropped 7.2% to $48.10.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 6.2% to $1.05 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
