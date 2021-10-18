 Skip to main content

Southern Launch Picks Spire To Provide Hyper-Local Weather Forecasting Solution
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIRannounced a new weather customer, Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch service provider. 
  • As a customer, Southern Launch will have access to the Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast, a solution tailored for hyper-local, specific points of interest for their rocket sites.
  • The Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast offers accounts for local sensors and weather patterns in an exact location and creates a customized, accurate forecast for that location.
  • Southern Launch expects access to the Spire Point Optimized Weather forecasts to increase its chances of performing a safe launch, leading to a successful mission, even in the most remote locations.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $5.98 on the last check Monday.

