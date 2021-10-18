 Skip to main content

Trident Acquisitions Corp.'s Proposed Business Combination Partner Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement

InvestorBrandNetwork  
October 18, 2021
Trident (NASDAQ: TDAC), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc. (doing business as “Lottery.com”), a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 in connection with its proposed business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. According to the update, Trident will hold a special meeting of its stockholders via a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 28, 2021, for its stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 13, 2021, to vote on the proposed business combination and other proposals.

Subject to stockholder approvals and satisfaction of customary conditions, the business combination is expected to close shortly after the special meeting. “Lottery.com has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on the transition to online gaming and we believe it has tremendous growth potential as this trend continues,” said Trident CEO Vadim Komissarov in the news release. “We encourage our fellow Trident shareholders to support this business combination that is expected to help Lottery.com realize this potential.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/qnf3i

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit www.TridentAcquisitions.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Lottery.com are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Lottery

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

