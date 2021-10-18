 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nio Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher on continued strength following last week's reports suggesting the company said it would be able to double annual production capacity at its Hefei facility in 2022.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $25.46.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Nio Day 2021 To Be Held Dec. 18: What You Need To Know
Rivian Steps On the Pedal
Why Wedbush Sees Tesla Reporting 'Beat Across The Board' With Q3 Earnings
Alibaba, JD Fall In Hong Kong On Regulatory Worries, Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Continue To Surge
5 Key EV Headlines You May Have Missed This Week
What's Next For Nio Stock?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com