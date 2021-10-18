Key Takeaways From Sinclair Broadcast's Ransomware Attack
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) detected and began investigating and taking steps to contain a potential security incident on October 16.
- On October 17, Sinclair detected that ransomware encrypted specific servers and workstations in its environment and disrupted particular office and operational networks.
- The company confirmed that data also was taken from its network.
- Sinclair is working to determine what information the data contained and take other actions based on its review.
- Sinclair engaged cybersecurity forensic firm Legal counsel and other incident response professionals. It also notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies.
- The forensic investigation remains ongoing.
- The event has disrupted and may continue to disrupt parts of the company's business. It is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.
- Sinclair is yet to understand the incident's impact on the company's business, operations, or financial results.
- Price Action: SBGI shares traded lower by 2.87% at $26.41 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.