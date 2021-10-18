 Skip to main content

10% Owner Of Graphite Bio Makes $670K Buy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Srinivas Akkaraju, 10% Owner at Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH), made a large insider buy on October 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Akkaraju purchased 50,800 shares of Graphite Bio at at prices ranging from $12.49 to $13.22. The total transaction amounted to $667,665.

Following the transaction, Akkaraju now owns 7,627,919 shares of the company, worth $98,476,434.

Graphite Bio shares are trading up 1.02% at $12.91 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Graphite Bio's Insider Trades.

 

