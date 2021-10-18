Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 3.26 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) - P/E: 4.38 PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) - P/E: 0.23 Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) - P/E: 5.14 Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) - P/E: 0.78

Community Health Systems saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.36 in Q1 to 0.23 now. Community Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at 0.34, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PolyPid has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.56, which has decreased by 19.15% compared to Q1, which was -0.47. PolyPid does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Co-Diagnostics reported earnings per share at 0.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.26. Co-Diagnostics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Baudax Bio reported earnings per share at -0.21, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.27. Baudax Bio does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.