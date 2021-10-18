Barclays Considers Disney Fair Priced, Downgrades To Equal Weight
- Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar downgraded The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $175, down from $210, implying priced at the current level.
- The growth of Disney+ has slowed significantly despite the launch of new franchise titles and Star+, Venkateshwar notes.
- As such, the analyst believes Disney faces a "tough" task to get to its long-term streaming subscription guidance. When assuming peak pre-streaming price-to-earnings multiples for Disney on present 2024 consensus earnings estimates, the stock has significant downside risk from current levels, Venkateshwar says.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 2.21% at $172.50 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Daiwa Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
