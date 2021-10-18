4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Arista Networks

The Trade: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) President and CEO Jayshree Ullal disposed a total of 29500 shares at an average price of $383.54. The insider received $11,314,435.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock jumped 10% over the previous month.

What Arista Networks Does: Arista Networks is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Operating as one business unit, software, switching, and router products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support.

Funko

The Trade: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold a total of 118278 shares at an average price of $19.38. The insider received $1,146,067.53 from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 59139 shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 11% over the previous six months.

What Funko Does: Funko Inc is a US-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun and different products which enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team.

KB Home

The Trade: KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Director Thomas W Gilligan sold a total of 45823 shares at an average price of $40.18. The insider received $1,840,955.91 as a result of the transaction. The insider also bought a total of 26889 shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What KB Home Does: KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area.

PriceSmart

The Trade: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) Director Robert E Price sold a total of 3966 shares at an average price of $77.78. The insider received $308,472.74 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: PriceSmart recently reported the sale of Aeropost Package Forwarding and Marketplace businesses.

What PriceSmart Does: Pricesmart is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices.