51 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares jumped 38.1% to close at $4.75 on Friday after declining around 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced it purchased an additional 4,000 S19J Pro Antminer Machines for a price of $25.3 million to further expand the company's mining capabilities.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) rose 31.6% to settle at $16.42 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) surged 31.1% to close at $5.90 on above-average volume.
- P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) rose 18.3% to settle at $54.50 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 17.1% to close at $10.30.
- Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) surged 16.9% to settle at $18.71 as the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) gained 16.9% to close at $9.21.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) surged 16.7% to close at $2.73.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) jumped 15.7% to settle at $12.22 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Movement has been attributed to speculation of SEC approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) gained 15.4% to close at $2.93. The company earlier said it is on track to generate $50 million+ in revenue and 47%-55% gross margin by the end of 2022.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) surged 15.2% to close at $56.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) gained 15.2% to close at $6.99 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) surged 14.9% to close at $64.05 after the company reported simplification transaction and corporate conversion. Enviva said it sees FY22 net income of $42 million to $67 million.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) rose 13.5% to close at $5.71.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) surged 13.4% to close at $3.22.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 13% to settle at $2.86. Craig-Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3.5 to $4.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) surged 12.2% to close at $48.89 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. DA Davidson initiated coverage of Marathon Digital Holdings with a Buy rating and $65 price target, implying a 49.12% upside.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) jumped 11.2% to close at $7.95.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 10.2% to close at $2.71 after gaining around 5% on Thursday. ABVC BioPharma recently restructured its joint venture with Lucida.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) gained 9.6% to close at $1.14. Air Industries Group reported a new $5.2 million long-term agreement for CH-53K heavy lift helicopter.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 9.5% to settle at $3.58. DAVIDsTEA, last month, reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) climbed 8.6% to close at $42.79. XPeng announced Thursday evening its maiden Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, outlining its strategy and achievements on the ESG front.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares gained 7.9% to close at $1.37 after dipping over 10% on Thursday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) rose 7.3% to close at $3.81. Berenberg upgraded Kosmos Energy from Hold to Buy.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 7% to settle at $9.99 after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) gained 6.3% to close at $27.37. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $37.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 5.6% to close at $6.27 after the company, and MicroSafe, announced Nanocyn disinfectant & sanitizer has been approved by the Australia TGA.
Losers
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) shares tumbled 24.4% to close at $34.94 on Friday after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $50 price target.
- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) fell 22.8% to close at $9.40. CatchMark Timber Trust reported a deal with joint venture partners in TexMark Timber Treasury on redemption of common equity interest in Triple T for $35 million in cash.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) dropped 21.4% to close at $1.80 after the company priced 15 million unit offering at $2 per unit.
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) declined 20.5% to settle at $9.35. The company recently priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dipped 18.7% to close at $14.13.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 17.6% to settle at $2.86 after reporting Q2 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares dipped 16.8% to settle at $20.01. The company said the enhancement period for VMS Eve and VSS Unity will begin approximately one month later than anticipated, and commercial service is now expected to commence in Q4 2022.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) fell 14.9% to close at $13.13. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from Speculative Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from C$29 to C$20. Scotiabank also downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 14.6% to settle at $63.05.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 14.3% to close at $8.62.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares dipped 14.1% to close at $7.71 after the company priced 1.35 million shares at $7.5 per share in a secondary equity offering.
- Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) dropped 14% to settle at $18.27. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar Holding from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $20.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 13.9% to close at $0.1735. Teligent shares dipped around 40% on Thursday after the company announced it filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) dropped 13.9% to settle at $10.26. NRX Pharmaceuticals recently announced the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment published trial data of aviptadil in high comorbidity patients suffering from critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
- Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 13.8% to settle at $8.66. The Indian government recently approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 2-18. Ocugen is a partner of Bharat Biotech.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 13.7% to close at $63.73 on reports of Chinese regulators working to improve rules and supervision in the broker and consumer finance sectors.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) dropped 12.4% to settle at $39.82 after the company and Bayer reportedly terminated their vaccine manufacturing partnership. Additionally, company shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding, disclosed in a filing it plans to sell some shares.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 11.7% to close at $18.01.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dropped 10% to close at $21.60.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) declined 8.6% to close at $5.99. Genie Energy suspended plan to spin-off European energy supply unit.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 8.3% to close at $6.40. Grove shares climbed over 39% on Thursday after the company announced it launched an Amazon aggregation division.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) fell 8.1% to close at $24.79 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) declined 6.9% to close at $34.11. Relay Therapeutics recently reported a $350 million common stock offering.
- KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) fell 6.3% to close at $6.83.
