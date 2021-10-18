Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.2% in September following a 0.4% growth in the previous month.
- The housing market index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to decline slightly to 75 in October from previous month’s reading of 76.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for August will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
