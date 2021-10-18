 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford To Invest $316M On UK EV Plant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Ford To Invest $316M On UK EV Plant
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) aims to invest up to £230 million ($316 million) to build electric car components at its Halewood factory in northern England, Reuters reports.
  • The Ford plant will produce ~250,000 power units a year from mid-2024, the first European in-house location to make electric vehicle parts for Ford, the report adds.
  • "This is an important step, marking Ford's first in-house investment in all-electric vehicle component manufacturing in Europe," Ford's Europe President Stuart Rowley said.
  • The government is contributing to the investment through its Automotive Transformation Fund.
  • Ford also has a transmission facility in Cologne, Germany. Halewood, which employs about 500 people.
  • Price Action: F shares closed higher by 1.23% at $15.70 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

5 Key EV Headlines You May Have Missed This Week
This Legacy Automaker Has A Better One-Year Return Than GM, Tesla, Nio And Plug Power
Why Ford Shares Are Rising
This Vietnamese EV Maker Run By A Former Volkswagen Exec Is Eyeing To Take On Tesla Next Year In US Market
Elon Musk On Valuations Of Tesla Rivals Lucid And Rivian Says 'These Are Strange Days'
Tesla Co-Founder Has Warning For Legacy Automakers Investing In Electric Vehicle Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com