Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin In November First Week, Premium Members To Get Early Access

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said on Monday it is bringing back the month-long “Black Friday Deals for Days” in early November and Plus members would get early access.

What Happened: The retail giant said Walmart Plus members would be able to shop four hours earlier than regular shoppers when the festival begins next month.

The month-long deal fest is being held for the second year in a row and would have three different online sales instead of one.

All three November sales will start online first and then continue in stores. The online sales begin on Nov. 3, Nov. 5 and Nov. 10, all starting at 7 p.m. ET on the respective days.

Walmart’s Plus membership costs $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and includes free delivery and shipping with no minimum order limit.

Why It Matters: Walmart launched the Plus membership program last year, a service seen as a competitor to Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime offering, a feature that was introduced by the e-commerce giant in 2005.

The perks, besides early access to deal fests, include same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise and discounts on fuel at Walmart gas stations.

Walmart’s sales have got a boost from the COVID-19 pandemic but its U.S. online sales continue to be dwarfed by rival Amazon.

Price Action: Walmart shares closed 0.48% higher at $140.55 a share on Friday.

