 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD Fall In Hong Kong On Regulatory Worries, Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Continue To Surge

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:04am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD Fall In Hong Kong On Regulatory Worries, Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Continue To Surge

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) fell in Hong Kong on Monday, while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) traded higher.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 0.5% lower at HKD 160.30 in Hong Kong, while technology company Baidu’s shares have lost 2.0% to HKD 157.70 and e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are down 0.6% to HKD 312.80.

Tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings’ shares have fallen 1.9% to HKD 486.00.

The tech stocks are trading lower as China’s industry regulator plans to deepen scrutiny on internet companies as part of a six-month campaign, the South China Morning Post reported.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Meanwhile, electric vehicle maker Xpeng’s shares have risen 4.6% to HKD 165.40 and Li Auto’s shares traded 1.7% higher at HKD 118.10.

Shares of the EV makers are rising after it was reported that peer Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) will be able to double annual production capacity at its Hefei facility in 2022 following completion of a phased upgrade, citing a report by cnEVpost.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated after a positive start and was down 0.5% at the time of writing. The index closed almost 1.5% higher on Friday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index drifted lower on Monday after data showed that China’s economy grew at the weakest pace in a year in the third quarter as the country grappled with power shortages and a slowdown in property sales.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in the July-September period from a year earlier, slowing from 7.9% in the preceding quarter.

China is able to contain the risks posed to its economy by embattled property developer China Evergrande Group’s (OTC: EGRNY) debt crisis, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Shares of Chinese companies closed higher in U.S. trading on Friday as the major averages in the U.S. closed firmly positive.

Alibaba’s shares closed 0.7% higher, while Nio’s shares ended higher by 3.9%.

Read Next: Amazon Removes Bible and Quran Apps From Apple's App Store In China Due To New 'Permit Requirements'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Here's Why Alibaba Is No Longer Top Choice For Shoppers After Ruling China's E-Commerce Market For 15 years
Alibaba, Ebay, Sunrun Stocks Look Prepared To Break Out Of This Key Pattern: What's Next?
Alibaba's Institutional Messaging App DingTalk Ups The Ante As The Ecommerce Giant Plays Catchup To Tencent's WeChat
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Alibaba Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Forecast For 12-Month Earnings Over Past 3 Weeks
Alibaba Lags Behind In Hong Kong While Rivals Strike Gains As Markets Reopen After 2-Day Pause
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Chinese stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com