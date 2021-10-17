 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook To Create 10,000 Jobs In EU Toward Metaverse Rampup
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2021 11:26pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook To Create 10,000 Jobs In EU Toward Metaverse Rampup

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) said on Sunday it would be creating 10,000 new jobs in the European Union over the next five years.

What Happened: The social media company said the new hirings are aimed at building "the metaverse," — a reference to shared online experiences utilizing technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.

“​​At its heart is the idea that by creating a greater sense of virtual presence, interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person,” the company said.

“The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities. And Europeans will be shaping it right from the start.”

See Also: Facebook Bets Big On Metaverse: Why It's Important For The Industry, FB Stock

Why It Matters: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had on the second-quarter earnings call told investors the company would put new emphasis on growing the metaverse.

"In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

 Facebook in the latest statement said "no one company will own and operate the metaverse," and bringing it to life "will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers."

The term metaverse was coined in the 1992 science fiction novel "Snow Crash" by Neal Stephenson. The term represents a meeting of the physical world with augmented and virtual reality.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.15% lower at $324.76 a share on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

It Looks Like The First Bitcoin Futures ETF Has A Ticker, Likely To Hit Markets Next Week
5 Things You Might Not Know About Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Collected 3K Hours First-Person Footage For Vital AI Project
Microsoft Brings Down Curtains On LinkedIn China
Notable Facebook Insider Trades $18M In Company Stock
Facebook Tightens Access Rules For Employee Internal Discussion Forums: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech European Union Mark Zuckerberg metaverseNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com