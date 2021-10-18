 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Assembly Ventures Leads $25M Series A For Michigan-Based EV Battery Startup
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:
Assembly Ventures Leads $25M Series A For Michigan-Based EV Battery Startup

The first transatlantic mobility fund — Assembly Ventures — announced its investment in Michigan-based Our Next Energy Inc (ONE), an energy solutions company.

What Happened: In an attempt to increase the range of electric vehicles and promote adoption, ONE is focused on lower electric vehicle costs while adopting chemistries that don’t pose a thermal runaway risk.

In accelerating growth — through the addition of talents and investment in research and development — ONE secured a $25 million Series A led by Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, BMW i Ventures, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) and Volta Energy Technologies.

“Mujeeb and his team at ONE are building revolutionary technology that will help drive EV adoption, and we at Assembly Ventures are excited to be part of the journey,” said Jessica Robinson, Co-Founder, and Partner at Assembly Ventures based in Detroit.

“The battery space remains ripe with investment yet we believe ONE stands apart for their innovations in energy management and a dual-battery approach, which together can harness high-density energy chemistries to significantly expand battery range.”

Why It Matters: With its range extension technologies and initiatives to streamline broader battery production, ONE is making electric vehicle ownership more tangible for consumers.

“The reality that EPA-estimated range does not always hold up against real world driving today is something we need to be honest about as an industry,” Robinson, added. “Achieving real ranges that consumers and fleet managers can rely on will be key to driving EV adoption.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLEX)

Flex Insider Trades $621 Thousand In Company Stock
Chief Financial Officer Of Flex Sold $1.06 Million In Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Assembly Ventures electric vehicles Jessica Robinson ONE Our Next EnergyNews Financing Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com