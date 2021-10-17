 Skip to main content

This Car Rental Company Has A Better Three-Month Return Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum Classic
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Since 1946, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) has been one of the world’s go-to car rental services, and in the past three months, a major winner for bullish traders and investors.

Since July 2021, Avis stock’s three-month return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular electric vehicle and clean energy stocks: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC).

Avis is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services whose brands include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations, and licenses its brands to franchisees. 

Meanwhile, Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. Avis’ largest region by revenue is the Americas.

Here's how the returns break down from July 2021 to the present: 

  • Bitcoin is up from $31,526.11 to $60,982.67 for a return of 93.43%
  • Dogecoin is up from $0.187589 to $0.236214 for a return of 25.92%
  • Ethereum Classic is up from $41.45 to $53.36 for a return of 28.73%
  • And finally, Avis is up from $7.62 to $15.96 for a return of 109.51%

