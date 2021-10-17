 Skip to main content

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Will Generate About $900 Million: Bloomberg
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Will Generate About $900 Million: Bloomberg

Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) biggest original series, 'Squid Game,' is expected to generate $900 million in value for the company, Bloomberg reports.  

What Happened: Bloomberg quoted internal Netflix documents and stated that 'Squid Game' cost $21.4 million to produce, which is around $2.4 million an episode.

The report suggests that more than 130 million people have watched the Korean show so far, and it is considered as Netflix's most-watched original show. 

The Netflix documents seen by Bloomberg said the show generated $891 million in "impact value." It's the metric that Netflix uses to gauge the financial importance of shows. 

According to the report, Netflix has released self-selected viewership metrics for a handful of TV shows and movies. However, it doesn't share its more detailed metrics with the press, investors, or even the programs' creators.

Apparently, "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" cost around $13 million and $12 million per episode, respectively.

Netflix says 89% of people who started "Squid Game" watched at least 75 minutes. It thinks 66% of viewers - or 87 million people - finished the series in the first 23 days of it being online.

People have spent more than 1.4 billion hours watching the show, which is produced by Siren Pictures.

Shares in Netflix have climbed nearly 7 percent since the release of "Squid Game" on Sept. 17, valuing the company at $278.1 billion.

Related Link: Enjoyed 'Squid Game?' Here Are 5 More Binge-Watch Worthy Korean Shows On Netflix

Photo: Netflix/Twitter

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

