 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Institutional Messaging App DingTalk Ups The Ante As The Ecommerce Giant Plays Catchup To Tencent's WeChat
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Institutional Messaging App DingTalk Ups The Ante As The Ecommerce Giant Plays Catchup To Tencent's WeChat

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) are two big behemoths among Chinese tech firms.

The ecommerce giant is upping the ante in one of its businesses that overlaps with Tencent's.

What Happened: Alibaba enterprise messaging app, called DingTalk, has managed to increase its users from 400 million in January to 500 million in August, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the company.

DingTalk has over 19 million institutional users, including enterprises, schools and other organizations, the report added.

In comparison, Tencent's WeChat Work, the enterprise version of its WeChat app, reportedly had 130 million active users and 5.5 million institutional users in January.

Related Link: Is Alibaba's Stock Rally Losing Steam? The Sell-Side Doesn't Think So

DingTalk Way Behind WeChat: Despite making strong inroads into the institutional market, DingTalk is still way behind Tencent flagship personal messaging app WeChat.

WeChat boasts 1.2 billion users, 140% more than DingTalk's users. Alibaba has been aggressively pursuing measures to increase adoption of DingTalk, including upgrading the service to attract a wide variety of users, the report said.

Last week, DingTalk reportedly launched a new version of the app with more than 20 functions, including "intelligent note-taking" and mini apps.

Alibaba shares closed Friday's session up 0.73% at $168.

Related Link: Why These 2 Alibaba Analysts Expect Muted Near-Term, Positive Long-Term Prospects

Photo: Courtesy of alibabagroup.com

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Alibaba Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Forecast For 12-Month Earnings Over Past 3 Weeks
Alibaba Lags Behind In Hong Kong While Rivals Strike Gains As Markets Reopen After 2-Day Pause
Amazon Said To Be Shopping For Long-Range Jets That Can Fly Directly From China To US
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com