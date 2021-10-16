Elon Musk Now Worth More Than Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Combined Thanks To Strong Tesla, SpaceX Valuations

The world’s richest man keeps getting richer. This week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk passed another significant milestone with a wealth greater than two executives who once topped the list.

What Happened: Musk is worth $236 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That total puts Musk ahead of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, who Musk superseded in January. Bezos topped the list from 2017 to 2021.

More impressive, Musk is now worth more than Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) founder Warren Buffett combined.

Gates ranks fourth on the list with a wealth of $130 billion and Buffett comes in tenth with $103 billion. Gates has lost $1.3 billion in wealth year-to-date, and Buffett has added $15.7 billion year-to-date.

Musk has added $66.5 billion to his wealth this year, according to Bloomberg. The total added to Musk’s wealth would come in at 16th place on the billionaires list, a staggering figure of how much value Musk added to date in 2021.

Tesla shares closed at $843.03 on Friday, hitting levels last seen in February. Tesla shares are up 12% over the last month and up 20% year-to-date.

Musk’s space company SpaceX increased its valuation recently to more than $100 billion thanks to a private sale. The valuation increase added $11 billion to Musk’s wealth, according to Bloomberg.

Why It’s Important: Musk hasn’t shied away from celebrating his name topping the billionaires list. Musk tweeted a silver medal emoji to Bezos earlier this month.

The wealth greater than Gates and Buffett could provide a lesson in philanthropic giving. Both Gates and Buffett have given away billions of dollars over the years and supported charities, schools and organizations.

Musk has been criticized by some for not giving away more of his wealth.

The change in raking for the famous tech leaders comes as Gates finalized a very public divorce from wife Melinda Gates, which saw assets change hands through the process. Bezos also went through a divorce that cut part of his stake in Amazon.com shares.

Musk and partner of three years Grimes recently split but were never married, which could help keep Musk’s wealth in place.

On the market capitalization leaderboard at AssetDash.com, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tops the list valued at $2.39 trillion, Microsoft is second with a $2.29 trillion valuation, beating both Tesla ($833.9 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway ($643.2 million) at eighth and ninth respectively.

