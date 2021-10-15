Why Helbiz Shares Soared Today

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google workspace integration to 'to further enhance the security of its users' data and improve business efficiency.'

The stock may also be gaining on contrinued strength after the company on Thursday announced an agreement with the NFL to broadcast NFL content on the Helbiz Live platform.

Helbiz Inc provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform around the world.