 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Helbiz Shares Soared Today

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 4:02pm   Comments
Share:

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google workspace integration to 'to further enhance the security of its users' data and improve business efficiency.'

The stock may also be gaining on contrinued strength after the company on Thursday announced an agreement with the NFL to broadcast NFL content on the Helbiz Live platform.

Helbiz Inc provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform around the world. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLBZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Helbiz Shares Soar On NFL Partnership: What Investors Should Know
Helbiz Kicks In Deal To Exclusively Stream German Cup In Italy
Helbiz Shares Pop On Extended Partnership With Moovit
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com